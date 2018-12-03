From job cuts to no-go projects, Walmart revamps Flipkart with eye on cost

Cut costs, streamline manpower and bring down redundancies — that seems to be the new mantra for the country’s largest online marketplace Flipkart after the unceremonious exit of its co-founder Binny Bansal.

The company is planning to shed what it believes is excess manpower, sources close to the company said. Estimates indicate that Flipkart staff strength (including permanent and contractual) could be down by around 1,500 sometime next year as a result of a phased rationalisation move by American behemoth Walmart, the new owner of the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm. ...