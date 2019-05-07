From net sales to profit, how Marico bucked the slowdown trend in Q4

Consumer goods major Marico reported its highest domestic volumes growth in three quarters as the Mumbai-based firm emerged an outlier in a market reeling from a slowdown. For the three months ended March 2019 (Q4), Marico's net sales, operating profit and net profit (excluding tax writebacks) grew 9 per cent, 12 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, from a year earlier, surprising analysts, even as overall volume growth came in at 8 per cent.

Domestic volume growth, too, came in at 8 per cent over the year-ago period while international business reported 14 per cent growth. At a ...