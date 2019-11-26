From rice to Zee, Chandra bludgeoned his way into one new biz after another

Somewhere in the sixties on a bus ride from Hissar to Delhi, 18-year-old Subhash Chandra struck a friendship with Aman Singh, an assistant manager with the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Under intense stress and with no capital, Chandra had just turned around the family business of polishing rice and dal. He got chatting with Singh.

The FCI was the main buyer of food grains in India then. The Indian army bought grain through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, which floated the tenders on its behalf. Chandra asked Singh why the army did not buy directly from the FCI that was a part ...