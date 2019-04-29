Reliance Jio plans Super App with over 100 services, experts bullish

Taking the WeChat model ahead, Reliance Industries’ online-to-offline (O2O) retail plans include providing all services in one app.

After the likes of Snapdeal, Freecharge, Flipkart, Paytm, and Hike, Reliance Jio would be launching its ‘Super App’, which will have more than 100 services in one app, it is learnt. While most others have not been able to replicate the WeChat model successfully, experts expect Jio to be able to score on its 300 million plus new mobile phone users. “RIL’s plans include creating a whole new ecosystem, where customers would ...