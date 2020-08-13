Gail India posts 68% drop in consolidated PBT at Rs 728.74 cr in Q1

State-run Ltd posted a 68 per cent drop in consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the Q1FY21 to Rs 728.74 crore, compared to Rs 2,307.46 crore in Q1FY20.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a decline of 34 per cent for the quarter ended June 30 to Rs 12,180.62 crore as against Rs 18,481.56 crore in Q1FY20. "The sharp decline in financial performance is mainly attributable to a significant impact in physical performance due to the nation-wide lockdown during the earlier part of the quarter, coupled with lower price realistion in petrochemicals, liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas," the company said in a statement.

During the quarter, transmission and marketing volume stood at 90.22 (million metric standard cubic meter per day (MMSCMD) and 81.16 MMSCMD as against 105.41 MMSCMD and 96.55 MMSCMD, respectively in Q1FY20. Petrochemical sales and liquid hydrocarbon sales stood at 183 TMT and 265 TMT as against 136 TMT and 296 TMT, respectively, during Q1FY20.

Manoj Jain, CMD, GAIL said that with the gradual relaxation of the lockdown and an increase in economic activities, the physical performance of the company has picked up significantly in all segments and the company is presently operating at near pre-lockdown levels. He further added that though the capex during the first quarter was affected due to the lockdown, GAIL expects to significantly improve capex during the remaining quarters.