KABIL expresses interest to partner with Argentina-based CAMYEN: Govt
Jio True 5G services now available in four districts of Andhra Pradesh
GAIL India set to carry out oil exploration work soon in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is among the top oil producers in the inland area of the country

Topics
GAIL India | rajasthan | Rajasthan government

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

GAIL
At present, ONGC and Oil India are producing petroleum and gas in Barmer and Jaisalmer

State-run GAIL India is set to carry out exploration and production of mineral crude oil, natural gas, and coal bed methane (CBM) in 486.39 square kilometre area of Barmer-Jaisalmer block, a top official has said.

The block has been allotted to GAIL India for three plus nine months in the seventh cycle under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy, said Subodh Agarwal, the additional chief secretary of Rajasthan mines and petroleum department. “The exploration licence has been issued on the Union petroleum and gas ministry’s recommendation,” he said.

Rajasthan is among the top oil producers in the inland area of the country. It produces about 100,000 barrels of crude oil and about 4.1 to 4.4 million cubic metres of gas daily. At present, ONGC and Oil India are producing petroleum and gas in Barmer and Jaisalmer. While ONGC has received nine licences, Oil India has two.

Similarly, nine licences for exploration have been issued to Vedanta, followed by Oil India (5), and one each to ONGC and GAIL India.

Agarwal said the exploration work was being done in Bikaner and Sriganganagar areas as well.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 22:44 IST

