GAIL's Q2 net up 168% to Rs 2,873 cr on strong show across segments

(India) has reported a Rs 2,872.62-crore net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2021-22. This is 168 per cent higher than the Rs 1,068.16-crore bottom line reported by the company in the same period of the previous financial year.

Total income also reported a significant rise to Rs 22,056.21 crore, up from Rs 14,104.80 crore during the comparable period.

During the quarter, the physical performance improved across all segments. Transmission increased to 114.32 million standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) in the quarter under review as against 107.66 MMSCMD in the first quarter of the current financial year. Marketing increased to 97.72 MMSCMD during the quarter as against 95.95 MMSCMD in the preceding quarter

Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL, Manoj Jain, said that has incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 3,180 crore in the first half of the current financial year. This is mainly on pipelines, equity and petrochemicals.