General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 cr into Reliance Retail for 0.84% stake

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Wednesday said that private equity (PE) firm would invest Rs 3,675 crore into its subsidiary for a 0.84 per cent stake, making it the third deal to be announced in three weeks by the Mukesh Ambani-led company.

However, persons in the know say that a strategic investor could be inducted into the firm later, stepping up the stake sale process, which has so far involved small deals. PE firms Silver Lake, KKR and General Altantic have together put in Rs 16,725 crore into for a total 3.87 per cent stake at a valuation of Rs 4.2 trillion.

Investors such as Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority could be next in line, though a Reliance spokesperson said it could not comment on market speculation.

"As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours. Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. We have made and will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations under Sebi and our agreements with the stock exchanges," the spokesperson said.

The was down 0.49 per cent on the BSE and closed at Rs 2,233.75 on Wednesday.

Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Investment Managers, said 20-25 per cent stake could be offloaded by as part of its divestment programme and that the strategic investor could be a retail company.

"While the smaller transactions will be wrapped up first with financial investors, the bigger deal could come later, which will involve a strategic investor, preferably a retail company, which can help Reliance with its supply-chain management," Choksey, who tracks RIL and its subsidiaries, said.

Earlier, there was speculation that Jeff-Bezos-owned wanted to invest in Reliance Retail, however, both the denied anything was in the offing. remains a small investor in Future Enterprises, the residual entity that houses the manufacturing, distribution and sourcing operations of Future group's fast-moving consumer goods and fashion brands after the sale of its retail assets to Reliance. The group's textiles and insurance joint ventures are also a part of this firm.

Choksey said that collaboration between online and offline players would be critical for incumbents to offer a strong omni-channel play at a time when convergence is growing. Ironically, Future group founder Kishore Biyani, who has now virtually exited retail after the Reliance deal barring his interest in home retailing, was a strong advocate of online-offline tie-ups, saying this was the way forward for the industry.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that was looking to invest in Tata group's digital platform, though both have denied it.

In its FY20 annual report, Reliance Retail said that it was on a journey to transform traditional retail through its platform.The company has nearly 12,000 stores of its own and with the Future deal will get an additional 1,800 stores into its network.

While Reliance Retail has individual online channels for fashion, lifestyle and electronics, the model will see all these segments converge on one platform, making it convenient and easy for consumers, experts tracking the market said.

The Future stores under brands such as Big Bazaar, Central and Brand Factory, which have been acquired by Reliance Retail as part of the deal, will also be made available on the Jio platform in the coming months. Sellers would have an advantage too, Reliance Retail said, since could act as a centralised procurement and delivery centre.

Though the transaction value on JioMart remains at an average of Rs 500 per order, this number could go up as fashion, lifestyle and electronics converge on the platform. For FY20, Reliance Retail's consumer electronics outlets constituted 73 per cent of its nearly 12,000 stores, fashion and lifestyle made up 20.2 per cent and grocery constituted 6.8 per cent, the annual report said.