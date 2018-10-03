General Motors unveils a locally built prototype electric vehicle

on Wednesday unveiled a locally built prototype (REEV), designed exclusively for the national student competition. The company said that it is a technical demonstration by the company and a concept.

The vehicle was showcased at the 37th FISITA World Automotive Congress, which was inaugurated in Chennai on Wednesday.

Unveiling the vehicle, vice president global propulsion systems, Dan Nicholson said the world-class capability at GMTC-I made it an important part of GM’s global engineering operations.

"We have designed this keeping India in our mind and it's a concept and it will be a learning platform," said Nicholoson.

Engineering is a global function for and the India design center is an integral part of it. GMTC-I houses a design studio and an engineering center.

The India center contributes to a significant percentage of the GM global programmes. It is focused on global programs including design, analysis and development of vehicles and propulsion systems, he added.

The engineering capability we have at GMTC-I in Bangalore, India, is playing a significant role in GM delivering its commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, said Nicholson.

Nicholson said that as a part of GM’s global engineering operations, GMTC-I offered India’s leading designers and engineers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge global technology projects, and the potential for global careers.

“As well as looking to the future of personal mobility, GMTC-I plays an important role in GM’s global core business: designing and engineering world-class vehicles that inspire passion for safer tomorrow,” said McMurray.

competition will explore the new age technology in automotive Industry such as Hybridization, Light weighting, Optimization, Range extension, fuel awareness etc. Through this competition GMTC-I and SAE Bangalore aim to engage the next generation of engineers making them industry ready and help change the world.

It further aims to inspire students and universities in the wake of Government of India’s plan of at least 30% on-road electric vehicles by 2030. Alternatively then, the competition offers an opportunity to make personal mobility safer and more sustainable for the customers.