Get, set, fly: Here's how airlines ensured safe travel as services resumed

This past week saw the resumption of air services in parts of the country.

For the airport leg of air travel, the “new normal” was fast-tracked, thanks to a slew of digital transition measures. So how are the operators ensuring contactless travel and what were the challenges before them? How did they zero in on the new infrastructure to enable safe travel under the shadow of the coronavirus? More importantly, what does this means for the future of the industry? Experts like Mark Martin, founder and CEO of aviation safety firm Martin Consulting, say the pandemic caught ...