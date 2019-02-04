Giving EVs a push: Mahindra eyes huge orders, to ramp up production

Mahindra Electric, the electric vehicle-making arm of Mahindra and Mahindra, is eyeing orders from various cities and state governments for its electric vehicles, including its e-three wheelers — e-Alfa, e-Treo and e-Verito, its electric car and ramping up production, Pawan Goenka, managing director said.

To be able to cope with the demand, Mahindra Electric is in the process of ramping up production of e-Verito and e-Treo. “There is a lot of interest from many state governments. Lot of them are approaching us for electric mobility and setting up last mile ...