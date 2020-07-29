Glance in talks with US, Japanese investors to raise $200-250 million

Spurred by growth in its video-sharing platform Roposo, InMobi-owned Glance is tapping US and Japanese investors to raise $200-250 million, said people in the know. “The discussion is in advanced stages and if all goes well, it could be closed in the ongoing quarter at a healthy valuation,” said one of the persons.

An InMobi spokesperson declined to comment. Glance, positioned as a subsidiary of InMobi, has so far raised one round of $45 million from Mithril Capital — a growth-stage investment firm co-founded by Silicon Valley-based investors Peter Thiel and Ajay ...