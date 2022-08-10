JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir Bank profit rises 59% to Rs 170 crore in June quarter
Suzlon Energy's net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 2,432 cr in June quarter
PB Fintech loss widens to Rs 204 cr in Q1; revenue more than doubles
Hindalco reports record quarterly profit in Q1 at Rs 4,119 cr, up 48%
Eicher Motors net profit in Q1 surges 158% to Rs 611 crore on higher sales
SAIL Q1 results: Net profit declines 79% to Rs 804 cr; revenue rises 16%
Coal India Q1 results: Firm's net profit soars 178% to Rs 8,834 cr
NHPC profit rises 7% to Rs 1,053 cr in Q1 on account of higher revenues
IRCTC Q1 results: Net profit soars 196% to Rs 246 cr
Max Healthcare Q1 net profit up 12% at Rs 229 cr; revenue rises 5%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
DoT invites application from firms looking to set up pvt telecom network
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Q1 net profit drops 31% to Rs 211.1 crore

Adjusted Ebidta was Rs 4,72.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as against Rs 5,73.6 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, with margins of 17 per cent

Topics
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Q1 results | pharma sctors

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
The revenues dipped by 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY)

Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posted a 31 per cent decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year to Rs 211.1 crore, as the consolidated revenues dipped from Rs 2,965 crore in the previous corresponding quarter to Rs 2,777.3 crore in Q1FY23. The results were declared after market hours.

The revenues dipped by 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY), but the company said that when viewed without taking into account the global sales of Covid-related products in the first quarter of FY 2021-22, the base business showed a YoY growth of 10.4 per cent in the current fiscal.

Adjusted Ebidta was Rs 4,72.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as against Rs 5,73.6 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, with margins of 17 per cent. “Reported Ebidta was Rs 431.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, with margins of 15.5 per cent,” the company said in a statement.
Read our full coverage on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 23:49 IST

`
.