Glenmark plans to divest non-core global assets to reduce debt by Rs 800 cr

Innovation-focussed drug major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has indicated that it is looking at divesting some of its non-core global assets, besides getting a minority investor in Glenmark Life Sciences, its bulk drug arm, in an attempt to reduce its net debt levels. The company looks to reduce Rs 700-800 crore of debt during the financial year.

Mumbai-based Glenmark has also guided for lower research and development (R&D) spend during FY20. Its R&D spend in FY19 was Rs 1,350 crore. Its stock prices on Wednesday hit a seven-year low during intraday trade on the BSE, ending the ...