Global economic uncertainties dampen India's M&A activity in August

the prevailing economic uncertainties resulted in August recording 36 per cent decline in terms of number of deals and 49 per cent fall in value terms

Corporate India's merger and acquisition activity moderated in August with 23 deals worth $845 million, the second-lowest monthly deal volume till date amid ongoing global uncertainties, said a report. According to Grant Thornton's monthly M&A Dealtracker, the prevailing economic uncertainties resulted in August recording 36 per cent decline in terms of number of deals and 49 per cent fall in value terms. In August 2018, there were 36 deals worth $1,660 million.

First Published: Wed, September 25 2019. 21:20 IST

