Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 2,750 cr via private placement of bonds
Business Standard

GMR, Zurich Airport will be competing for same international traffic

Delhi and Jewar airports to have common 'point of call'; decision taken at a recent meeting

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

The upcoming airport at Greater Noida’s Jewar, to be developed by Zurich Airport, will be competing for the same international traffic as Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, as the two airports will have the same point of call.

A recent meeting held by Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to discuss the issue of point of call decided that since the Jewar airport was within 150 km of IGI Airport, it would be designated as the second airport of Delhi. The meeting was attended by executives of GMR and Zurich Airport as well as senior officials of the Airports ...

First Published: Sun, December 29 2019. 00:18 IST

