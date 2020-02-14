GoAir appoints Vinay Dube, former Jet Airways chief, as new CEO

has appointed Vinay Dube as its new chief executive officer. Dube who served as CEO of Jet Airways at the time of its closure joined in an advisory role last October. At GoAir, he will be responsible for the management of the airline and also for meeting the goals and long term growth objectives of the company, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The post of full time chief executive officer at was vacant since last February following resignation of Cornelis Vrieswijk. GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia was holding additional charge of chief executive.

In a statement, Wadia said that Dube's proficiency in leading enterprises with more than 20,000 employees and consistently delivering margin expansion, revenue growth and operational excellence while developing platforms of world class customer excellence is something that GoAir will benefit from. Before joining Jet Airways he served as senior vice president (Asia Pacific) at Delta Airlines

The Wadia group owned airline operates over 325 daily flights to 35 destinations in India and abroad. Dube's immediate challenge would be to streamline operations, open new markets and keep margins intact as airlines indulge in price wars to woo customers.

In recent weeks the airline has been facing challenge due to delays in deliveries of aircraft and spare engines resulting in cancellation of flights. Around the New Year Eve too the airline was forced to cancel flights due to weakness in its crew rostering section.