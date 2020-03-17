GoAir suspends international ops, offers 30-day leave without salary

is implementing 30-day leave without pay for its staff and is fast-tracking the return of older planes to lessors as sharp drop in domestic demand and clampdown on international travel hits business.

The Wadia group airline announced today it is shutting all international flights till April 15. Training of new cabin crew is on hold and various other steps such as pay cuts too are being examined by management as the Covid-19 crisis forces airlines to ground planes and cuty capacity.

In a statement said it has initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity.

"We have also taken many immediate measures to make our business more efficient; measures that will help us create an even stronger airline in the long run. GoAir remains on track to receive 12-15 aircraft each year through the end of 2025 in support of our planned growth,” it added.

The airline did not comment on redelivery of planes to lessors.