Godrej Properties buys land in Bengaluru for 1.6 mn sq ft housing project

-
ALSO READ
We've had strong bookings since March despite Covid crisis: Pirojsha Godrej
Godrej Properties Q4 PBT falls 23% on five-fold spike in raw material cost
Godrej Properties to maintain growth; new launches treble in 6 years
Top realtors see spurt in take-over proposals for stressed office projects
Godrej Properties seeing reasonable valuations in JVs, says chairman
-
Godrej Properties has bought a 15 acre parcel of land in Sarjapur area of Bengaluru for an undisclosed sum.
The company plans to build residential apartments in a project area of about 1.6 million sq ft.
It had recently bought a land parcel in Kalyan area near Mumbai as well, while Godrej Fund Management acquired a parcel of land from Century group in Bengaluru for Rs 700 crore recently.
Sarjapur has established itself as one of the most preferred residential locations in Bengaluru with good connectivity to Outer Ring Road and several other key hubs of the city. The site is strategically located and offers well-developed social and civic infrastructure with several schools, hospitals, retail, residential and commercial spaces in close proximity.
Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said, “Bengaluru is a key market for us and this project addition fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU