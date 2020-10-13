Godrej Properties buys land in Bengaluru for 1.6 mn sq ft housing project

has bought a 15 acre parcel of land in Sarjapur area of Bengaluru for an undisclosed sum.

The company plans to build residential apartments in a project area of about 1.6 million sq ft.

It had recently bought a land parcel in Kalyan area near Mumbai as well, while Godrej Fund Management acquired a parcel of land from Century group in Bengaluru for Rs 700 crore recently.

Sarjapur has established itself as one of the most preferred residential locations in Bengaluru with good connectivity to Outer Ring Road and several other key hubs of the city. The site is strategically located and offers well-developed social and civic infrastructure with several schools, hospitals, retail, residential and commercial spaces in close proximity.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, said, “Bengaluru is a key market for us and this project addition fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets.”