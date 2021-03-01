Godrej Properties emerges as highest bidder for two plots in Navi Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties to maintain growth; new launches treble in 6 years
Godrej Properties hits record high after it buys land parcel in Bengaluru
Goal is to deploy more capital in this market, says Pirojsha Godrej
Godrej Properties buys land in Bengaluru for 1.6 mn sq ft housing project
Godrej Properties Q2 net drops 80% to Rs 7.1 crore on Covid-19 impact
-
Godrej Properties (GPL) on Monday announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder in the CIDCO e-auctioning process with the total bidding value of Rs 166 crore for the two adjacent plots in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai.
Spread over nearly 1.5 acres, this project will offer approximately 400,000 square feet of development potential comprising primarily of premium residential apartments of varied configurations with a small amount of high street retail at the base of the development.
Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties said, “We are happy to add this new project in Navi Mumbai to our portfolio. This project will strengthen our development portfolio in MMR and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key markets across India's leading cities. We will seek to ensure this project delivers an outstanding lifestyle for its residents.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU