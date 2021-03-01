Godrej Properties emerges as highest bidder for two plots in Navi Mumbai

(GPL) on Monday announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder in the e-auctioning process with the total bidding value of Rs 166 crore for the two adjacent plots in Sanpada area of

Spread over nearly 1.5 acres, this project will offer approximately 400,000 square feet of development potential comprising primarily of premium residential apartments of varied configurations with a small amount of high street retail at the base of the development.

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, said, “We are happy to add this new project in to our portfolio. This project will strengthen our development portfolio in MMR and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key markets across India's leading cities. We will seek to ensure this project delivers an outstanding lifestyle for its residents.”