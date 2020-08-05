JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

ITC's 60 non-tobacco FMCG product launches in FY20 top previous high
Business Standard

Godrej Properties posts Rs 20.23 cr loss in Q1; income dips to Rs 195.66 cr

Total income also declined to Rs 195.66 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, from Rs 713.84 crore last year

Topics
Godrej Properties | Q1 results | realty projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q1 results: Net profit of 113 firms up 10.8%, sales growth at 10-qtr low
During the last fiscal year, net profit stood at Rs 267.21 crore on a total income of Rs 2,914.59 crore

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at nearly Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 195.66 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, from Rs 713.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the last fiscal year, net profit stood at Rs 267.21 crore on a total income of Rs 2,914.59 crore.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej group.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU