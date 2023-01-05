Godrej Properties sells over 1 mn sq ft for Rs 435 cr at Ahmedabad project

has sold over 1 million square feet of area at the launch of a new project, Celeste, in its township, Godrej Garden City, in .

The company has sold 870 homes with a booking value of approximately Rs 435 crore since the project was launched in October, last year, it said in a statement.

The project covers nearly 2.3 hectares and includes 8 towers which offer homes and retail outlets of various configurations. It also has a wide range of state-of-the-art amenities covering social, health, and leisure requirements across age groups.

is an important market for the company and it aims to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents, said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, .

“We are happy with the overwhelming response received for Celeste at Godrej Garden City, . The customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for sustainable integrated developments by reputed developers,” Pandey said.

The realty major launched the township project in 2010.

Godrej Garden city (GGC) is a sustainable township project, located in the Jagatpur area of Ahmedabad. It comes within Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits and offers good infrastructure and connectivity.

The township project has more than 100 retail outlets, education and healthcare centres. The master plan has been created by world-renowned architects Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM), who have also designed numerous landmark projects across the globe such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the company said.

Godrej Properties, which is a part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, in the last calendar year announced that it would invest $1 billion in the future development of projects.

On the operational front, has set a target of Rs 10,000 crore of sales bookings for 2022-23 as against Rs 7,861 crore registered during the last fiscal year.

It mainly focuses on four cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Pune.