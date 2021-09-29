Godrej Properties to redevelop 7.5 acre land parcel in Mumbai's Wadala

-
Godrej Properties said on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to redevelop a land parcel in Wadala, Mumbai. Spread across 7.5 acres, this residential project will offer approximately 0.15 million sq. mts. (approximately 1.6 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.
The land parcel is situated in a marquee residential location and is in very close proximity to Matunga Five Gardens.
Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy to add this important new project in Wadala. This marks our entry into an important micro market within Mumbai and fits within our current strategy of adding large projects across the country's leading real estate markets. We will seek to ensure this project delivers an outstanding lifestyle for its existing and future residents.”
