Goldman-HDFC JV bets big on student housing, plans 75,000 beds in 18 months

Student housing company Good Host Spaces, a joint venture (JV) between Goldman Sachs and HDFC, is looking to expand its capacity ninefold to 125,000 beds by 2021, to tap demand for hostels. It now has about 14,000 beds in Udupi in Karnataka and Jaipur in Rajastan.

The plan is for 75,000 beds in 18 months. “We believe that with such a scale, we will be able to benefit students by lowering operating costs and using technology,” said Nimesh Grover, president at Good Host. They are adding capacity through acquisitions, beside new projects. “We are in talks with various ...