Goodricke will increase its production steadily over 5 years: Atul Asthana

Goodricke Group’s parent Camellia Plc recently pipped McLeod Russel to become the world’s largest private tea producer. In an interview with Avishek Rakshit, Goodricke Group’s managing director and CEO Atul Asthana, said that Camellia Plc’s revenues from India would touch Rs 1,000 crore, while the Goodricke Group would steadily increase its tea production capacity over a 5-year period.

Edited excerpts: Camellia Plc has now become the largest private tea producer in the world. How is Camellia Plc placed in India and what is its scale of operations? In India, ...