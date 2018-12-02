Google-backed Dunzo allows users to buy, pick up or deliver any item

There’s something common between the Harry Potter world and Bengaluru-based start-up Dunzo. In the magical world you spell “Accio” to summon things to reach you and in the real world you can get such errands carried out via the latter.

For Nimit Khurana, a Bengaluru-based start-up professional, the task management app helped him take a breather from his busy schedule; it first came to his rescue when his wife once had forgotten to carry the house keys, only to realise it while returning from work in the evening. Khurana, who was busy with back-to-back meetings, ...