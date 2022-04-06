Google-backed Dunzo launches instant grocery delivery service in Mumbai

Google and Reliance-backed quick commerce player Dunzo, has launched Daily, its instant grocery delivery service in Mumbai today. Daily is already operational in Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai and will launch in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad later this month. Growing at a rate of 100 per cent month on month, the company said Daily offers customers best-in-class selection and instant delivery of high-quality daily needs products like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, dairy, meat, snacks, household necessities, hygiene items and more.



Dunzo said it has been the pioneer of hyperlocal quick commerce, enabling point to point deliveries and last-mile logistics for local merchant stores since 2016. Dunzo Daily was launched in July 2021. With Dunzo Daily, the aim is to solve for a very large part of the customers’ daily essentials and grocery needs through a single platform. Dunzo Daily ensures that the customers find a relevant range and choice of daily need items, the quality is superior and the deliveries are easy and instant. The platform also offers easy to use discounts on the app which enables significant savings for the customers. Dunzo Daily’s operations in Mumbai span across the city, including Navi Mumbai and Thane.



“With Dunzo Daily, our intent is to make every transaction delightful for consumers, delivery partners, mini-warehouse partners and the supply chain partners alike. Our supply chains for fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables ensure that produce reaches our mini-warehouses in less than 20 hours after harvest from the farms, every day,” said Kabeer Biswas, CEO and co-founder, Dunzo. “The state of the art infrastructure at each mini-warehouse maintains this freshness. This leads to consumers receiving the freshest fruits and vegetables each time, within 19 minutes of placing an order. We’re now fully geared up to give Mumbaikars an unparalleled experience, daily.”



In less than a year, ‘Dunzo Daily’ is growing at a rate of more than 100 per cent month on month and is expected to fulfill more than 200,000 orders per day by June 2022. With launches planned in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Hyderabad, Dunzo Daily will become a truly national player with over 200 mini warehouse strong network (adding to the network at a rate of one mini-warehouse a day since January 2022) and a delivery partner fleet of over 30,000 across the country. Dunzo said it is focused on building a highly robust supply chain ecosystem that can add value to not only the existing market participants but can also provide opportunities for the creation of new players and many more new jobs in the economy.



This year in January, Dunzo, raised $240 million in its latest round of funding. The investment was led by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital. With an investment of $200 million, Reliance Retail owned 25.8 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis. According to the sources, Dunzo’s valuation crossed $800 million in this funding round.