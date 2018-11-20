Google begins rolling out 'Neighbourly' Q&A app across Indian cities

has begun rolling out its neighbourhood 'Neighbourly' across India starting with Bengaluru and Delhi on Wednesday, a little over a month after the company announced that it was pulling the plug on its global flagship social networking service Google+.

After testing the app out in Mumbai over the last few months, followed by its rollout in six smaller cities, said the hyperlocal Q&A service is ready for broader rollout across India. Part of the company’s Next Billion Users (NBU) initiative, will be launched across India an a phased manner over the next two weeks.

“Right now when you need some information, you knock on your neighbours door or send a text message to your colleague. What we want to do is make it easier for people to share information they have and get information they need about their neighbourhood in a way that’s easy,” said Ben Fohner, Senior Product Manager in Google’s Next Billion Users team.

In the months of beta testing the service, says it already has 1.5 million users for the app along with 1.5 million others who have been waitlisted to use the service. Moreover, the company is expecting a lot more traction with the wider launch, which will support eight regional languages right from the get-go.

However, unlike its rivals and Twitter, Google says isn’t a full-blown social network that allows users to create profiles and update their friends with photos and other messages. It’s a mix of a social platform along with a public information service that is powered by users themselves says Google.

Fohner said this also makes less akin to being targeted by individuals and entities trying to spread fake news, a problem which social networks and have been grappling with. Despite this, he added that the company is going to keep a close watch on the kind of questions and answers people post, to ensure that the service isn’t being misused in any way.

“On the privacy aspect, it’s about making people feel comfortable. When you join you’re not sharing your location, you’re not sharing your contact information. Your profile photo is small and only your first name is shown. You can’t directly message a person on the app. We’ve been pretty guarded about your personal information and what you share with your neighbours,” added Fohner.

For maintaining content safety, the company says it will rely on users to flag questions and answers that aren’t appropriate for their neighbourhoods, as well as relying on automated tools that will seek out inappropriate content. Moreover, the company has already trained teams to review content that gets flagged, including teams that can understand the regional languages in which the app will be available.

Google is hoping that this will keep Neighbourly relatively free of low-quality content and will also appeal to users who are worried about the privacy of social networks these days. While too has a feature that allows users to ask questions on forums and groups, Neighbourly will only relay the questions to users in close proximity to the person asking the query.

On the monetisation front, Google says it hasn’t yet decided on how to monetise the service. For now, it is only looking at growing the number of users on Neighbourly and continue to fine tune the service to bash out any kinks.