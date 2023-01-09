JUST IN
NCLT rejects Torrent's plea to halt RCap's CoC voting for second auction
RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge
Uncertainty prevails over NMDC's Nagarnar steel bidding in Chhattisgarh
Higher demand drives record quarterly bookings for realty majors
Reliance Jio announces launch of its 5G services in 10 more cities
Air India didn't report second peeing incident to DGCA; notice issued
Cleartrip says aiming for growth in flight tickets, hotels business in 2023
PVR aims to operate 1,000 screens by FY24-end, invest Rs 300 cr: JMD
Gyscoal Alloys' profit jumps to Rs 2.20 cr in Q2; revenue from ops rises
TGBL joins hands with PMC to extract clean, green hydrogen from waste
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
TCS headcount down by over 2,000 in the third quarter of FY23
icon-arrow-left
Lenders begin voting to hold second auction for Reliance Capital assets
Business Standard

'A question of time' before Google makes mobile phones in India

The Pixel phones will be made primarily for exports

Topics
Google | mobile manufacturing

Surajeet Das Gupta 

'A question of time' before Google makes mobile phones in India

Google Inc is considering a timeline to assemble its mobile devices in India. Sources privy to the discussion between Google’s executives and Ministry of Communications officials said: “The question is no longer whether Google will or will not but when. It’s a matter of timing now.” The focus in India will be on exports.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 23:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.