Google, Temasek back Indian neo-banking firm Open with $100 mn investment

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
Google, 3one4 Capital, and Temasek invest Rs 453 cr in neo-bank Open
DBS, Temasek set up $500 mn financing platform for growth stage firms
Will invest in firms that reflect India's growth: Temasek Dy head, India
Google Pixel Buds A-series review: Shines through despite many limitations
-
Open, an SME-focused neo-banking platform, has raised Rs 735 crore ($100 million) in a Series C round. The funding was led by Temasek and saw participation from Google and SBI Investment, one of Japan’s leading venture capital firms. Existing investors Tiger Global and 3one4 Capital also participated in the round. According to the sources, the funding takes the valuation of Open to about $500 million.
Open plans to use the funding to further strengthen and accelerate its new product lines. This includes Zwitch, its embedded finance platform and BankingStack, the cloud-native SME banking platform for financial institutions which is currently deployed at over 15 Banks in India. Over the next one year, Open will expand its base to 5 million SMEs and expand to global markets like South East Asia, Europe and the US.
“Over the last 4 years, we’ve grown from strength to strength to be the fastest-growing SME neo-banking platform globally,” said Anish Achuthan, CEO, Open. “Our product offerings have helped nearly 2 million SMEs in the Indian market and we’re just getting started. We look to expand our product range in the coming months in embedded finance and enterprise banking. We also look to cater to over 5 million SMEs by August 2022.”
The funds will be also used to strengthen the leadership team and plans to hire over 800 people across technology, product and business teams.
Founded in 2017, Open offers a neo-banking platform that integrates all the tools used by small businesses and integrates it with the business current account. The Open platform today powers close to 2 million SMEs and processes over $20 billion in annualized transactions. The platform also adds over 90,000 SMEs every month, making it the fastest-growing SME-focused neo-banking platform globally.
Pranav Pai, Founding Partner and CIO of 3one4 Capital, said the team at Open have combined deep domain expertise and product-focused rigour to deploy a full-stack solution that places SMEs at the centre of innovation. “This platform has set the standard for business banking and will take this full-stack approach into new adjacencies and geographies,” said Pai. “We are excited to continue our partnership as Open scales into a global fintech innovation engine.”
Avendus Capital advised Open on the deal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU