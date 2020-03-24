Gopalpur port carries on normal operations amid coronavirus scare

The outbreak of Covid-19 has not proved to be a deterrent for operations of Gopalpur port off the coast of southern Odisha.

Ltd (GPL) authorities are running cargo operations as usual. The port comes under the purview of Essential Commodities Act.

The port has taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It is strictly following the norms and directives received from the Directorate General of Shipping and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India, while dealing with incoming vessels port is complying with standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by Ministry of Shipping from time to time.



The port is also following its own SOP)on a 24x7 basis in port premises to keep working safe environment. It also spreads de-contaminant liquid (Sodium Hypochlorite) is being done on the ship’s boarding area for embarkation/disembarkation of operation staff. GPL has undertaken a number of measures to educate its employees and workmen on hygiene measures to avoid the spread of

The port has been taking all preventive measures since the outbreak of the novel The port cautiously implementing all port operations it covers a full body covered surgical protection suit during his operation on a vessel, port staffs engaged in any kind of operations at berth area, railway siding, parking yards, main gate, and others have been facilitated with face masks and hand-sanitizers before and after operations.

The Gopalpur port authorities are committed to facilitating a safe and contamination-free environment to its people and peripheral villages and it is fully prepared to prevent the spread of Covid-19.