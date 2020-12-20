Govt may invite expressions of interest for Shipping Corporation this week

-
ALSO READ
Core secretary panel set to take up Shipping Corporation disinvestment
A case for PSU bonus debentures
Shipping Corporation hits over 2-year high; stock zooms 60% in 3 weeks
Panel on divestment approves privatisation of Shipping Corporation
Covid-19: Govt unlikely to meet Rs 2.1 trillion divestment target for FY21
-
The government is likely to invite bids this week for the privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India, with buyers getting time till mid-February to submit their expressions of interest (EoIs), said an official.
The government is planning to sell its entire 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corporation, along with transfer of management control.
“The Preliminary Information Memorandum will be issued this week and bidders will have time till mid-February to submit their EoIs,” the official told PTI.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is working towards concluding the sale in the current financial year as there is good investor interest and the transaction size is not big. Shares of Shipping Corp closed at Rs 86.55, up 3.22 per cent over the previous close on the BSE on Friday.
ALSO READ: Air India privatisation to spill into FY21-22, unlikely this fiscal
At the current market price, the government’s stake in the shipping company is valued at Rs 2,500 crore.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in November last year gave in-principle approval for the strategic divestment of Shipping Corp. However, plans were delayed on account of the pandemic.
The FY21 Budget has set a record divestment target of Rs 2.1 trillion.
The government has, so far, raised Rs 11,006 crore through a minority stake sale in CPSEs this fiscal year.
A strategic sale process in both BPCL and Air India is ongoing and both have received “multiple” EoIs from potential buyers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU