Govt objects to Voda CEO's comments on India JV being pushed to liquidation

The central government has taken exception to Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read's reported comments that telecom major's India unit was heading for a liquidation due to, among other factors, the Supreme Court's decision requiring it to pay of Rs 28,300 crore in spectrum dues.



According to media reports, Union Telecom & Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke to Vodafone-Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla to express his displeasure.



Vodafone Plc, the parent entity, says its chief's comments were reported "out of context", presenting an incorrect picture. Vodafone Plc owns a 44.3 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea; the Aditya Birla Group holds 26.5 per cent.According to the transcript of Read's statement, he had told analysts that due to the Supreme Court's ruling on the correct way to determine telecom company dues from their (AGR), on top of the financial stress already present, the situation of the telecom sector in India and was critical. "The industry submitted an urgent request for three things: A two-year moratorium on spectrum payments, a reduction for annual licence fees and taxes, and the waiver of interest and penalties for the AGR case and the principal paid over 10 years," he had said.

Speaking to analysts and journalists in London, he had added: "The (Indian) government acknowledges the criticality, have informed the committee of secretaries to immediately review a relief package for the industry and we await the recommendations. However, for avoidance of doubt, given the significant capital already invested, we will not inject further Group equity into India."

An Aditya Birla Group spokesperson declined to comment, and an e-mail sent to Vodafone Plc had not elicited a response as of the time of publishing of this report.



British media had quoted Read as saying could be heading for liquidation unless the Indian government eased off on demands for mobile spectrum dues. With another airwave auction approaching, already has $14 billion in debt and Vodafone PLC has decided not to put any more money into the Indian business, Read was reported as telling reporters.

