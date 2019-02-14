JUST IN
BARC data not in public domain as industry migrates to new tariff regime
Govt spent Rs 2,374 crore on electronic media till December 2018

The expenditure was done on All India Radio, DD National, internet, production, radio, SMS, theatre, TV

Media for equity: A happy marriage
The Central government has spent Rs 2,374 crore on its publicity in electronic media and Rs 670 crore on outdoor publicity in the last five years, according to an RTI reply by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Electronic Media

Expenditure on electronic media, including social media platforms, television and radio(Rs cr)

Rs 2,374.46 crore was spent on electronic media between April 2014 and December 2018.The expenditure was done on All India Radio, DD National, internet, production, radio, SMS, theatre, TV and on miscellaneous heads among others.

Outdoor Publicity

Rs 670 crore was spent on outdoor publicity during 2014 and November 26*, 2018(Rs cr)

