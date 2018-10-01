Govt to move NCLT to remove IL&FS management following serial defaults

Union government has decided to remove the management of following serial defaults by the company and its subsidiaries to lenders.

has Rs 910 billion of debt and is unable to repay loans in the last one month.

has also moved the NCLT Mumbai seeking to restructure its debt under Section 230 of the Act 2013. IL&FS shareholders led by LIC has decided to chip in Rs 45 billion via its rights issue, which is expected to close by October end.

A source said the government is looking to appoint a new management, which would turn around the company.

The Modi government had come under heavy criticism from the Opposition led by Congress for failing to contain





ALSO READ: IL&FS to get $2.1 bn lifeline, Alvarez & Marsal to come up with revamp plan