Rupeek raises $60 million from Binny Bansal, GGV Capital and others

Nadella 'decodes future', calls for diverse teams to protect AI from bias
Business Standard

Govt wary of Adani-like bidding streak, puts airport privatisation on hold

During the previous privatisation process in 2018 too, the finance ministry wanted a cap on the number of airports a company could bid for

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

The second round of privatising six airports in Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy has been put on the back burner as different arms of the government are debating whether to cap the number of airports an entity can bid for.

While the rules framed by the civil aviation ministry and Airports Authority of India (AAI) allow an entity to bid for all airports, the finance ministry and the cabinet secretariat are pressing for a cap, it is learnt. During the previous privatisation process in 2018 too, the finance ministry wanted a cap on the number of airports a ...

First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 23:26 IST

