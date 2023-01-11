JUST IN
WorkIndia raises $12 mn from founding family of Nintendo, others
Business Standard

Greaves Mobility to start a new focus on over Rs 1 lakh electric scooters

With its new premium Primus and Ampere NXG, it is targeting buyers seeking a faster and more stylish ride

Topics
Electric Vehicles | Electric vehicles in India

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Greaves Electric Mobility
Greaves Electric Mobility

Greaves Mobility is taking on incumbent players in the premium over Rs 1 lakh electric scooter segment by offering its new high-speed Primus scooter for which bookings started on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 18:03 IST

