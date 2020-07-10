Green shoots seen in June pharma sales as domestic market grows 2.4%

Green shoots are visible in the domestic pharma industry after a deep decline in sales in the first quarter. In June, the market clocked growth of 2.4 per cent after an almost nine per cent decline in May and an eleven per cent decline in April. Most therapies have shown a revival, indicating that demand is coming back. Insiders claim that early monsoons and a low base in June 2019 have a played a part.

According to data from market research firm AIOCD AWACS, the domestic pharma market registered a negative growth of 5.9 per cent in the April-June period this fiscal. On a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, however, there is a 6.1 per cent growth in sales.





ALSO READ: Edible oil import expected to fall 13% on sharp drop in consumption

Ameesh Masurekar, director, AIOCD AWACS, felt that June 2019 had a low base as the monsoons were slightly delayed. "In comparison, the monsoons are early this year. This typically pushes up sales of categories like anti-infectives," he said. Masurekar, however, added that grwoth revival in key therapies can be seen a positive sign.

However, July growth is expected to be flat compared to June, AIOCD AWACS felt. "It would be to early to assume that the domestic pharma industry would bounce back to high single- or double-digit growth anytime soon. July would be flat over June, with 2-3 per cent growth," Masurekar said.

The chronic therapy segments have bounced back, with cardiac growing by 11.8 per cent, and anti-diabetic clocking seven per cent growth. Respiratory medicines too have grown significantly at 9.3 per cent in June.



ALSO READ: Why Modi govt's plan to help small businesses has done little to save them

With people stepping out of their houses, the infection rate is picking up. Demand for anti-infectives (antibiotics) and allergy medications had come down. "For example, asthma attacks had reduced with more people staying home. This showed up in the sales of respiratory medicines," said an analyst.

Edelweiss said that like Glenmark Glenmark (13.1 per cent), Ajanta (9.3 per cent), Cipla (7.4 per cent), Torrent (6.7 per cent) grew faster than the Indian Pharma market (IPM), while others like Alkem (-1.8 per cent), Natco (0.1 per cent), Zydus (0.2 per cent), Sun (0.8 per cent), Dr. Reddy’s (1.1 per cent), Alembic (1.7 per cent), Lupin (1.8 per cent) recorded muted growth.





ALSO READ: This pharma stock zooms over 100% in 18 trading days

A Glenmark spokesperson clarified that the strong double-digit growth in June was not due to the launch of favipiravir, an oral drug used to treat to mild Covid-19 cases. He said,"We have been consistently growing better than the market for the past few years."