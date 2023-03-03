Greenko Energy Holdings raises $700 mn equity from GIC, ORIX and founders

Hyderabad-based Energy Holdings has raised $700 million equity funding from the founders along with GIC, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Japanese financial group ORIX Corporation.

The company, in an official statement issued late night on Thursday, said it has signed definitive agreements for a primary equity raising of $700 million.

There is no change in the shareholding structure post this investment, the company said.

The company said the $700 million investment will be used towards the capex of pumped storage projects which will have storage capacity of more than 25 GWh. This would enable 45 billion units of dispatchable 'carbon free energy' (CFE).

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO and MD at said, “This equity commitment from the existing shareholders reinforces their trust in our vision. is leading India’s energy transition through implementation of large scale and long-term solutions, and it continues to deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders. CFE is helping accelerate industrial decarbonisation, enhancing the green quotient of the Indian grid and development of green molecules and chemicals at a competitive cost.”

Greenko was founded in 2006 by Chalamalasetty along with Mahesh Kolli, who is currently president and joint managing director at the company.

Greenko claims to be India’s first dispatchable renewables company. The company lately has widened its offering beyond traditional green energy projects. It recently launched the country’s first integrated green energy storage project will offer energy storage solutions through its cloud platform under a unique model to bulk energy users.

Along with it, it has also commenced the construction of 5.2 GW of integrated renewable energy storage project in Andhra Pradesh. The project has storage of 10 GWh, 3 GW of solar and 0.5 GW of wind power. The project already has private investors such as ArcelorMittal, Ayana Renewable and tie up with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for sale of power to Bihar, Rajasthan and DVC, the company had said earlier.

Speaking to Business Standard earlier, Kolli had said, the energy storage system deployed by Greenko for this project is an ‘off stream closed loop pump hydro' system. "It is half the cost of battery storage and more sustainable. India would need close to 50 GWh of pump hydro to meet the storage needs in tandem with the growth plans of solar and wind energy. Greenko has been in this business since 2017 and now energy plus storage is, if not cheaper but at par with the non-pithead coal-based power,” Kolli had said last year.

Last month, Greenko emerged the lowest bidder for first green hydrogen manufacturing project by an oil refinery in the country.

In a public statement, Ang Eng Seng, chief investment officer of Infrastructure at GIC said, "Cost-effective long duration energy storage is key to unlocking widespread adoption of renewable energy, accelerating India’s energy transition plans, and spurring the global transition to a net-zero economy. Greenko is uniquely positioned as the leading market provider of long-duration energy projects through its pumped storage projects."