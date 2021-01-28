Grinntech starts production of lithium-ion batteries at Chennai unit

Grinntech, an investor-backed start-up specialising in Lithium-Ion batteries for EVs and energy storage systems, today announced the inauguration of its larger manufacturing plant in Chennai.

Spread over a one-acre plot in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate, the unit has the capacity to produce 400 MWh per year of Lithium-Ion batteries suitable for two- and three-wheelers, farm tractors and light vehicles.

In October 2020, Grinntech had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Government involving an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The facility will leverage the infrastructural and supply chain advantages of the company's strategic location.

The company has installed an optimal level of automation and has deployed contemporary quality control principles keeping in mind the quality expectations of our customers and our own productivity and safety targets, said Puneet Jain, Co-Founder of Grinntech.

In addition to a wide range of batteries, the facility will also make Grinntech’s proprietary battery management systems to address the anticipated growth of (EVs) in India.

“We have had a growing number of enquiries and are engaged in a number of projects across our target segments from start-ups, established OEMs and also overseas customers. This new facility which also include a modern R&D wing, which will help us address the growing demands more rapidly”. Nikhilesh Mishra, Co-Founder of Grinntech.

V Sumantran, former Vice-Chairman of Ashok Leyland and Lakshmi Narayanan, Co-Founder and former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant are among the investors in thr company. They are also Directors of Grinntech.

Grinntech was incubated at IIT Madras and specialise in LithiumIon batteries for EVs and energy storage systems.