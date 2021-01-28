Grinntech starts production of lithium-ion batteries at Chennai unit

-
ALSO READ
EV manufacturing startup Grinntech attracts $2 mn funding from investors
A bumpy road: Confusion clouds electric vehicles rollout sans batteries
Govt plans sale, registration of EV two, three wheelers without batteries
Tamil Nadu grants 100% vehicle tax waiver to EVs, plans dedicated park
Tamil Nadu to set up exclusive park for EVs, targets Rs 50k-cr investment
-
Grinntech, an investor-backed start-up specialising in Lithium-Ion batteries for EVs and energy storage systems, today announced the inauguration of its larger manufacturing plant in Chennai.
Spread over a one-acre plot in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate, the unit has the capacity to produce 400 MWh per year of Lithium-Ion batteries suitable for two- and three-wheelers, farm tractors and light vehicles.
In October 2020, Grinntech had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Government involving an investment of Rs 100 crore.
The facility will leverage the infrastructural and supply chain advantages of the company's strategic location.
The company has installed an optimal level of automation and has deployed contemporary quality control principles keeping in mind the quality expectations of our customers and our own productivity and safety targets, said Puneet Jain, Co-Founder of Grinntech.
In addition to a wide range of batteries, the facility will also make Grinntech’s proprietary battery management systems to address the anticipated growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India.
“We have had a growing number of enquiries and are engaged in a number of projects across our target segments from start-ups, established OEMs and also overseas customers. This new facility which also include a modern R&D wing, which will help us address the growing demands more rapidly”. Nikhilesh Mishra, Co-Founder of Grinntech.
V Sumantran, former Vice-Chairman of Ashok Leyland and Lakshmi Narayanan, Co-Founder and former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant are among the investors in thr company. They are also Directors of Grinntech.
Grinntech was incubated at IIT Madras and specialise in LithiumIon batteries for EVs and energy storage systems.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU