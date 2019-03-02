Gujarat sees a surge in small drug firms eyeing regulated export venues

The country’s pharma hub Gujarat has, of late, witnessed a surge in small-sized drug firms eyeing regulated markets like the US and Europe for exports. Traditionally, small and medium players had focused on the semi-regulated markets such as Latin America and Africa, among others.

However, with big pharma firms focusing on specialty drugs in the US market, owing to pricing pressure in plain vanilla generics, the smaller players have seen an opportunity in this space, partially vacated by the large ones. The pharma industry in Gujarat is buzzing again with new entrants that ...