Haier ups brand bar, aims third spot in Indian consumer durables market

Consumer durables major Haier has had a steady run in India since foraying into the market a decade-a-half ago. Fifth in the pecking order of domestic durable brands after LG, Samsung, Voltas and Whirlpool (this is as per industry estimates), the only Chinese player in this club is signing up for the race to the third spot.

The company has set its sights at the number three position after LG and Samsung and is looking to double turnover to Rs 7,000 crore from Rs 3,500 crore now by the end of 2020. Experts are sceptical though. They point to the strength of the two players that Haier ...