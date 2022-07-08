HAL, Safran sign agreement to create JV to build helicopter engines

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Aeronautics trades at all-time high; likely to see 20% upside
Analysts see up to 96% upside in HAL stock despite Russia overhang
HAL stock at new high on strong Q4, prospect of bagging defence orders
HAL, Israel Aerospace tie up to turn civil aircraft into mid-air refuellers
Hindustan Aeronautics gains 8% on report of signing pact with French firm
-
Amongst the most ground-breaking technological successes notched up by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are its single-engine and twin-engine helicopters – in the former segment, the eponymous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH); and in the latter, the Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH), the Rudra attack helicopter and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).
The common feature in all these choppers is the remarkable Shakti engine, which is powerful enough to propel them to the dizzying heights of Kargil, or the Saltoro Ridge, where the Indian Army is deployed in posts like Sonam and Bana Top, at altitudes above 20,000 feet.
For the soldiers at these posts, a helicopter’s arrival could spell the difference between freezing and warmth, between casualty evacuation and pulmonary failure – effectively between life and death.
On Friday, their survival prospects received a boost, when HAL signed an agreement with French engine-maker, Safran Helicopter Engines, to create a new joint venture (JV) that will develop helicopter engines for India’s future needs.
After a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan and Safran Helicopter Engines Chief Executive Officer Franck Saudo, a statement said: “Both partners will extend their long-lasting partnership by establishing a new aero-engine company in India. It will be dedicated to the development, production, sales and support of helicopter engines and one of its main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and Ministry of Defence’s future helicopters, including the 13-ton IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter).”
“This MoU demonstrates once again the commitment of both Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL to the Indian government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or achieving self-reliance – particularly in defence technologies,” said HAL.
Madhavan said Safran Helicopter Engines has been HAL’s valued partner for several decades. “We now look forward to utilise this opportunity to leverage HAL’s experience in manufacturing of more than 15 types of aircraft and helicopter engines to jointly co-develop and manufacture engine with immediate focus on IMRH and its naval variant, the Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter, (DBMRH).”
Saudo spoke about the company’s structuring partnership with HAL, which began more than 50 years ago, “and which was recently illustrated with the development and production of the Shakti engine and the inauguration of our joint venture Helicopter Engines MRO Pvt Ltd (HE-MRO)”. He added that “with a fleet of over 1,000 engines, India’s armed forces are one of the largest operators of Safran-designed helicopter engines”.
The HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines partnership includes: the Shakti engine, which powers HAL-produced helicopters, including the Dhruv, Rudra and the LCH. “The Ardiden 1U variant (of the Shakti engine) also powers the new LUH. More than 500 Shakti engines have already been produced,” said HAL.
Through HE-MRO joint venture in Goa, HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines will also provide MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) services for TM333 and Shakti engines already in service with India’s military. It will be operational by the end of 2023, said a HAL-Safran joint statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU