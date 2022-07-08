HAL, Safran sign agreement to create JV to build helicopter engines

Amongst the most ground-breaking technological successes notched up by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are its single-engine and twin-engine helicopters – in the former segment, the eponymous Light Utility (LUH); and in the latter, the Dhruv advanced light (ALH), the Rudra attack and the (LCH).

The common feature in all these choppers is the remarkable Shakti engine, which is powerful enough to propel them to the dizzying heights of Kargil, or the Saltoro Ridge, where the is deployed in posts like Sonam and Bana Top, at altitudes above 20,000 feet.

For the soldiers at these posts, a helicopter’s arrival could spell the difference between freezing and warmth, between casualty evacuation and pulmonary failure – effectively between life and death.

On Friday, their survival prospects received a boost, when signed an agreement with French engine-maker, Helicopter Engines, to create a new joint venture (JV) that will develop helicopter engines for India’s future needs.

After a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Chairman and Managing Director and Helicopter Engines Chief Executive Officer Franck Saudo, a statement said: “Both partners will extend their long-lasting partnership by establishing a new aero-engine company in India. It will be dedicated to the development, production, sales and support of helicopter engines and one of its main objectives will be to meet the requirements of and Ministry of Defence’s future helicopters, including the 13-ton IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter).”

“This MoU demonstrates once again the commitment of both Helicopter Engines and HAL to the Indian government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or achieving self-reliance – particularly in defence technologies,” said HAL.

Madhavan said Safran Helicopter Engines has been HAL’s valued partner for several decades. “We now look forward to utilise this opportunity to leverage HAL’s experience in manufacturing of more than 15 types of aircraft and helicopter engines to jointly co-develop and manufacture engine with immediate focus on IMRH and its naval variant, the Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter, (DBMRH).”

Saudo spoke about the company’s structuring partnership with HAL, which began more than 50 years ago, “and which was recently illustrated with the development and production of the Shakti engine and the inauguration of our joint venture Helicopter Engines MRO Pvt Ltd (HE-MRO)”. He added that “with a fleet of over 1,000 engines, India’s armed forces are one of the largest operators of Safran-designed helicopter engines”.

The HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines partnership includes: the Shakti engine, which powers HAL-produced helicopters, including the Dhruv, Rudra and the LCH. “The Ardiden 1U variant (of the Shakti engine) also powers the new LUH. More than 500 Shakti engines have already been produced,” said HAL.

Through HE-MRO joint venture in Goa, HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines will also provide MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) services for TM333 and Shakti engines already in service with India’s military. It will be operational by the end of 2023, said a HAL-Safran joint statement.