Harley Davidson to foray into 250-500 cc bikes segment in India: Report

Harley Davidson, an American premium motorbike manufacturer, is reportedly planning to foray into 250-500cc motorcycle segment to gain a presence in emerging markets such as India. The bike maker seeks to get in strategic partnership with an Asian bike maker to manufacturer motorcycles in this fast-growing segment, which is currently been dominated by home-grown bike manufacturer Royal Enfield, according to a news report in the Economic Times.

This is not the first time an international motorcycle brand has sought of getting into strategic partnership with local manufacturers to roll out their customised offerings in line with the local demands. Other bike manufacturers such as BMW had tied up with TVS and KTM tied up with Bajaj Motors in past. Harley Davidson’s British counterpart Triumph has strategic ties with Bajaj. However, the bike maker has only brought its premium offerings in India, and not launched or announced any plans to enter lower engine capacity bike segment.

According to the Economic Times citing sources from Harley, the 250-500cc motorcycle segment in India is expected to grow at more than 25 per cent annually through 2021, which presented a big potential growth opportunity. The 250-500 cc motorcycle market in India grew to 8.33 lakh units at the end of FY18 accounting for 6.6 per cent of the overall motorcycle market.

In this fast-growing segment, Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield is the only player that controls around 95 per cent of market share. Other local manufacturers such as Bajaj Autos and TVS has gained some popularity in this segment with their launches. Bajaj launched the performance-centric bike Dominar 400, which the company markets as a performance cruiser. TVS, on the other hand, launched a 310cc bike the TVS Apache RR 310, which is an entry-level sports bike. In terms of engine capacity, both these bikes comes under 300-400 cc category, yet they are directed to different audience that diversifies the segment outlook, which was once only known for cruiser bikes manufactured by Royal Enfield.