Harsha Engineers' IPO subscribed 2.8 times on Day 1 of bidding process

The institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.06 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion by 5.8 times

The company raised Rs 225.7 crore from anchor investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International was subscribed 2.8 times on Wednesday, the first day of the issue.

The institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.06 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion by 5.8 times, the retail investor portion by 3.2 times and the portion reserved for employees by 2.3 times.

On Tuesday, the company raised Rs 225.7 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 68.4 lakh shares at Rs. 330 per share. The company is a manufacturer of precision bearing cages, welded assemblies and brass castings.

The company has 50-60 per cent of the market share in the organised segment of the Indian bearing cages market. And 6.5 per cent of the market share in the global organised bearing cages market for brass, steel and polyamide cages in CY 2021.

The company caters to customers in the automotive, railways, aviation & aerospace, construction, mining, agriculture, electrical and electronics, and renewables sectors.

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 22:26 IST

