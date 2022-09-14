Harsha Engineers' IPO subscribed 2.8 times on Day 1 of bidding process

The initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International was subscribed 2.8 times on Wednesday, the first day of the issue.

The institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.06 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion by 5.8 times, the retail investor portion by 3.2 times and the portion reserved for employees by 2.3 times.

On Tuesday, the company raised Rs 225.7 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 68.4 lakh shares at Rs. 330 per share. The company is a manufacturer of precision bearing cages, welded assemblies and brass castings.