Having invested billions in India, Huawei treads an uncertain path

Huawei has entered choppy waters. It is hemmed in on all sides in India by restrictions that are likely to enlarge the holes in the boat. After 20 years here, the firm will find it difficult to participate in the upcoming BSNL 4G tender, if sources close to the company are reading the signs from the government right.

Nor is it likely to get permission to undertake trial runs with operators for 5G, for which it has already applied. These are troubling developments for one of the world’s largest telecom gear and mobile device makers that has a lot at stake in India. It has invested ...