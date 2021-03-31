HCC Group to get Rs 1,259 crore as conciliation from NHAI dispute

Group on Wednesday said it has won a case against the the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and would receive Rs 1,259 crore from the latter as part of the conciliation exercise.

“The proceeds of shall be used to expedite completion of our key projects and to strengthen HCC’s participation in future works of nation-building,” said Arjun Dhawan, CEO of Group.

The dispute between Concessions, the development arm of HCC Group, and the pertained to Baharampore-Farakka Highways (BFHL) and Farakka-Raiganj Highways (FRHL).