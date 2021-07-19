HCL Tech Q1 net rises 9% to Rs 3,205 cr, to pay dividend of Rs 6 per share

IT firm on Monday reported 9% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,205 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. It was Rs 2,931 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue increased 12% to Rs 20,068 crore as against Rs 17,842 crore in June 2021.

“With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across India, we remain sharply focused on protecting the wellbeing of our employees and their families. Extensive support services were provided to the families on a war footing, while our employees and clients rallied to support each other despite all odds. We posted 11.7% YoY revenue growth in constant currency and 29.0% YoY growth in Mode 2 services in constant currency headlined by Cloud and Digital transformation deals. We remain very confident of a good QoQ growth for the rest of this year, enabled by 37% YoY growth in bookings and 7,500+ net hiring this quarter.”, said C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Ltd.





The company declared interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. The company said revenue is expected to grow in double digits in constant currency for FY22.

EBIT margin is expected to be between 19% and 21% for FY22.

On Monday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 0.3% lower at Rs 1,001.90.