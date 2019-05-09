HCL Tech Q4 net up 14% at Rs 2,550 cr, declares dividend of Rs 2/share

IT major Technologies Thursday posted a 14.3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,550 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 2,230 crore in the year-ago period as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS), it said in a statement.

Technologies saw its revenue growing 21.3 per cent to Rs 15,990 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 13,178 crore in the January-March 2018 quarter.

The company expects its 2019-20 revenues to grow between 14-16 per cent in constant currency basis.

"We once again, for the third time this year, set a new bookings' record. These numbers are an emphatic testimonial of the brilliant execution of our chosen market strategy and our ability to provide an annual guidance and deliver to it for three years in a row," Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer said.

For the full year, net profit was higher by 16 per cent to Rs 10,120 crore, while revenue grew 19.4 per cent to Rs 60,427 crore from 2017-18.

In 2018-19, delivered revenue growth at 11.8 per cent year-on-year in constant currency (CC) exceeding the upper end of its guided range, the statement said.

The company had given a revenue growth guidance of 9.5-11.5 per cent in constant currency basis for 2018-19.

In dollar terms, the net profit rose 5.9 per cent to $364.3 million for the March 2019 quarter, while revenue was higher by 11.8 per cent to $2.2 billion as compared to the year-ago period as per the US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for 2018-19.

The company added 14,249 people (gross) during the quarter to take its total head count to 1,37,965 at the end of the March 2019 quarter. Attrition in the IT services business on the past 12-month basis was 17.7 per cent.

The were announced after trading hours. Shares of the company closed almost flat at Rs 1,132.10 apiece.