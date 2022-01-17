HCL Tech to hire 40,000-45,000 freshers for FY23 to meet attrition threat

-
HCL Technologies is doubling its fresher hiring for FY23 as attrition continues to inch up. The company said that it will hire 40,000-45,000 freshers for FY23, up from 20,000-22,000 target for FY22.
The company also stated that to ease supply side constraints and to have access to diversified skills it is investing by expanding into other geographies over the next 3-4 quarters.
“Some of the geographies that we are investing to source talent include countries like Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Guatemala, Costa Rica. We are also ramping up our presence in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand etc.
Beyond this we are also paying higher increments and retention packages to hold on to talent,” said V V Apparao, CHRO, HCL Technologies.
HCL Tech has also ramped up its presence in tier 2 & 3 cities in order to get access to talent from smaller cities like Nagpur, Nashik, Vijaywada, but attrition in these cities too have gone up. “The strategy to be in smaller cities has worked for us over the last five years and we have had attrition in these cities in single digits, but now it has jumped up to 15 per cent in this year,” added Apparao.
In terms of international geography HCL Tech has about 1,500 employees in Poland and Bulgaria, about 500-600 in Romania, which it is scaling up fast and about 2,000 people in Sri Lanka, Mexico has about 4,000-5,000 employees. “Since these are new geographies we are also taking some time to scale in these places. We want to take our numbers to 8,000 in Sri Lanka and in Vietnam that too in a three year window,” added Apparao.
He was also of the opinion that India can give scale at the bottom of the pyramid but for niche skills one will have to diversify to other regions. “In some of these geographies, the scale may not be high but regions like Ukraine, Belarus and other have a high number of people pursuing Ph. Ds which are required for analytical work,” he added.
With focus on fresher hiring, Apparao is also making sure that the time of students becoming billable also comes down significantly and for that they have focused on backward integration with colleges, which means that in the last two semesters the colleges will teach the curriculum that the company wants to focus on. “Earlier on boarding of a campus recruit would take 6-9 months but that we have managed to bring down to 2-3 months,” he added.
